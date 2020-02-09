Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $44,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $71.56. 6,608,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,939. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

