Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $92.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.