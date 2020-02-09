Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $92.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.