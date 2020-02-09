Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $216,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.