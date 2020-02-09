Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of RECN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 147,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

