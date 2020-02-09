Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 214,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

