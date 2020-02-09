RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in RMR Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RMR Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RMR Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

