Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 919.67 ($12.10).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Investec raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 687 ($9.04). 3,458,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 678.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 740.62. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.48.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Insiders have bought 703 shares of company stock valued at $490,346 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

