Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Insiders have sold 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rosehill Resources by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 25.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 43.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 304.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

