Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,374 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Ashland Global worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $14,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 69.2% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

NYSE ASH opened at $79.70 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

