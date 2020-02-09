Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,680 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Mosaic worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

