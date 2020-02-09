Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

