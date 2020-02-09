Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 280.25%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty updated its FY20 guidance to approx $2.26 EPS.

NYSE SBH opened at $13.20 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

