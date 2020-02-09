Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. 2,449,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,712. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 280.25% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

