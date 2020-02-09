Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC) Shares Up 0.6%

Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.84 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.59), 39,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The company has a market cap of $85.95 million and a P/E ratio of -208.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.83.

About Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publically owned investment manager. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in equity markets across the globe. It invests in various companies in natural resource sectors of the equity markets worldwide. The investments of the firm are managed by BlackRock Investment Management UK Limited.

