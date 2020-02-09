SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 65.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

SAP opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. SAP has a 1-year low of $103.53 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $7,637,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

