Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Renaissance Capital cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:SSL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 287,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,157. Sasol has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 2,535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 473,715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

