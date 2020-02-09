Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Renaissance Capital cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.
NYSE:SSL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 287,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,157. Sasol has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
