Scientific Digital Imaging’s (SDI) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDI stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 1 year low of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

