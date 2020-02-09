Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Shares of SGEN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. 1,642,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,269. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $4,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

