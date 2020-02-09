SecretCoin (SCRT) Price Reaches $0.0040

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, SecretCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. SecretCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,705.00 and $2.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecretCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SecretCoin

SecretCoin (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

