SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 295,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,105. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,733,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock worth $9,594,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

