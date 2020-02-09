Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

