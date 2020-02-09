Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.69.

SQNS opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.54. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

