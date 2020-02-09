SG Americas Securities LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 71.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

