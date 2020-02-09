SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Quotient Technology worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 64.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Quotient Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

