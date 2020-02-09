SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $5,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,527,400. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

