SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,077 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,342,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 46.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock valued at $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock valued at $69,553,000 after purchasing an additional 337,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,129 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $11,712,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,631. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Guggenheim downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair downgraded Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.