SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,090 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 25.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 564,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Colfax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

