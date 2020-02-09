Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $136,000 in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

