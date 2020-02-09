Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $412,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 97,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

