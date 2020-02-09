Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

