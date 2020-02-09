Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,075 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSE JRO opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

