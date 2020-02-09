Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$342.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$342.33.
Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
SHOP stock opened at C$636.89 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$212.82 and a 52-week high of C$657.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$572.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$479.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -555.75.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
