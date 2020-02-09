Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHBI stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

