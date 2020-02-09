Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.41

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.22. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 671 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $193.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 45.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of Siebert Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,551,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Siebert Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,849,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.