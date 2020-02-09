Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.69 ($148.47).

SIE stock opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.38. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

