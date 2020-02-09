Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 48,870 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $16.23 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.