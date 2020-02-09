Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 33,242 Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

