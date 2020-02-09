Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $279,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

