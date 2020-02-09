Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

VBK stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $170.15 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

