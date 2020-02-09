Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

CUE opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

