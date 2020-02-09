Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NUE opened at $47.92 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

