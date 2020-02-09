Sigma Planning Corp Has $981,000 Stock Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Uniqure by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth $17,854,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth $12,416,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uniqure by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth $3,076,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

QURE opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $413,888.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,178 shares of company stock worth $7,996,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

