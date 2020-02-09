Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,223 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 640.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

