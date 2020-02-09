Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 508 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

