Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,662,661 shares of company stock valued at $58,598,915.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,746,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $17,771,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $16,245,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $9,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $11,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.47. 162,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

