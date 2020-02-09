Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 134.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on SFNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

