Simon Property Group’s (SPG) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their in-line rating on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.83.

NYSE SPG opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 85,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

