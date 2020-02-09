SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0091

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, ChaoEX, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $164,825.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Braziliex, Liqui, Binance, Livecoin, ChaoEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

