Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €105.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.50 ($122.67).

SIX2 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 traded down €1.15 ($1.34) on Tuesday, reaching €94.95 ($110.41). 20,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.69. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a fifty-two week high of €98.55 ($114.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.