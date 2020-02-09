SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires Shares of 3,467 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of MPC opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

